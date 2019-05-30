Diksha finds hole in one, lies sixth after Rd 1 in Switzerland

Diksha Dagar's dream season continued as she sunk in a hole-in-one to lie tied-sixth after round one of the Ladies Championship here.

The event is on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series, the second rung of the Tour.

Dagar shot two-under 70 and was lying tied-sixth with two birdies, two bogeys and an ace.

Dagar, winner of the Women's South African Open, used an 8-Iron and aced the 15th for her first hole in one on the international platform as a pro.

France's shot four-under round of 68 to take the outright lead on day one. The Frenchwoman scored seven birdies, including three in a row on holes from fifth to seventh, and three bogeys, one clear of the chasers.

Finland's Sanna Nuutinen and Sweden's ended the opening day's play with a share of second place at Lavaux, after shooting three-under-par rounds of 69.

The pair were joined on three-under by Scotland's and of

There are 12 players within two shots of overnight leader Provot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)