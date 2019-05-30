It's a new era for new India: Fadnavis on Modi govt 2.0

Thursday described the commencement of the second term of the government at the Centre as a historic day for the country and for the BJP.

He also said that it was a beginning of a "new era for new India".

Fadnavis, who is in to attend the swearing- in ceremony of the new government, tweeted, "It is a historic day for & also for BJP as our Nation is all set to experience yet another tenure of development, pro-poor agenda."



"On one hand is moving forward with a new vision and on the other, we, the BJP karyakartas are elated and overwhelmed to witness a 2nd term in the Government with full majority first time ever, in the history of BJP!," said on the

"This is a New era for #NewIndia, a #MODIfied India! Today's day remind us the words of our Shraddheya Atal ji, who once said,"'Main to 300 ka aakda dekh raha hoon (I am seeing the figure of 300). It feels blessed and fortunate to be the part of this journey of BJP India from 2 to 303!," the CM said in another tweet.

