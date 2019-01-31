Don't take issue of political advertising on social media lightly: HC to ECI

The cautioned the of India (ECI) Thursday against taking the issue of paid political content on "lightly".

A division bench of and Justice N M Jamdar noted that despite its order, the had failed to send an to answer queries posed by the court.

The matter was very important, and therefore if the failed to remain present at the next hearing too, the court would issue a warrant against him, the bench said.

"This is a serious matter. Don't take it lightly," the judges said, while adding that the would also have to explain why its failed to remain present Thursday.

The bench also directed the and giant to file their replies by February 4.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by

The petition demands that the ECI should not allow any person, whether or not, to post political or election-related advertisements or paid political content on platforms such as YouTube, and 48 hours before the polling day.

At the last hearing, the court had directed the ECI and to submit suggestions on how to regulate such content.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)