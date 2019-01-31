Man held with 360 kg of poppy straw in Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 28-year-old for drug trafficking and seized 360 kilograms of straw from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mumtaz Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police received information that Ali would be transporting illegal straw to via Jahangir Puri, a said.

A trap was laid in and Ali was nabbed at around 1 am, he said.

During interrogation, Ali told police that a resident of supplied straw to him once a month, A K Singla, of Police (Crime) said.

The consignment would be delivered in a truck at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaypur Badli, the ACP said.

Ali would later sell the poppy straw to truck drivers at Azadpur Mandi at double the price, he added.

Efforts are being made to nab the supplier, Singla said.

