Business Standard

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers match ends 1-1 draw

Press Trust of India  |  Vasco (Goa) 

Real Kashmir FC played out a 1-1 draw with Churchill Brothers of Goa in their 15th round I-League match to remain in contention for the title here on Thursday.

Farhan Ganie gave Real Kashmir the lead in the 55th minute but the league's top-scorer Willis Plaza -- with 16 strikes so far -- equalised for Churchill in the 70th minute as the two sides grabbed a point apiece from the match.

The draw, however, extended Real Kashmir's unbeaten run to 11 matches.

The first leg match had also ended in a draw (0-0) in Srinagar in November last year.

With Thursday's draw, both Real Kashmir and Churchill Brothers are on joint second in the I-League table with 29 points from 15 matches.

Chennai City FC, whom Real Kashmir had beaten twice this season, are leading the table with 30 points from 14 matches.

A total of 20 matches will be played by each team.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 19:05 IST

