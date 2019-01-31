Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers match ends 1-1 draw

-
Real Kashmir FC played out a 1-1 draw with Churchill Brothers of Goa in their 15th round I-League match to remain in contention for the title here on Thursday.
Farhan Ganie gave Real Kashmir the lead in the 55th minute but the league's top-scorer Willis Plaza -- with 16 strikes so far -- equalised for Churchill in the 70th minute as the two sides grabbed a point apiece from the match.
The draw, however, extended Real Kashmir's unbeaten run to 11 matches.
The first leg match had also ended in a draw (0-0) in Srinagar in November last year.
With Thursday's draw, both Real Kashmir and Churchill Brothers are on joint second in the I-League table with 29 points from 15 matches.
Chennai City FC, whom Real Kashmir had beaten twice this season, are leading the table with 30 points from 14 matches.
A total of 20 matches will be played by each team.
