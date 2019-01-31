Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers match ends 1-1 draw

Real FC played out a 1-1 draw with Brothers of in their 15th round match to remain in contention for the title here on Thursday.

gave Real the lead in the 55th minute but the league's top-scorer -- with 16 strikes so far -- equalised for in the 70th minute as the two sides grabbed a point apiece from the match.

The draw, however, extended Real Kashmir's unbeaten run to 11 matches.

The first leg match had also ended in a draw (0-0) in in November last year.

With Thursday's draw, both Real and Brothers are on joint second in the table with 29 points from 15 matches.

FC, whom Real Kashmir had beaten twice this season, are leading the table with 30 points from 14 matches.

A total of 20 matches will be played by each team.

