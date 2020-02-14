AGR order: After SC rap, DoT asks telcos to clear dues by midnight

JUST IN
Tata Sons to take Rs 74,000 cr hit on group's foray into telecom biz
Business Standard

The DoT, which faced the ire of the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to firms, an order seen by PTI said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

After Supreme Court rap, the Department of Telecommunications has ordered firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear dues before Friday midnight.

The order asked telcos to clear dues by 11.59 pm Friday.
First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 17:48 IST

