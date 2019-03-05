Dr. Mukesh Batra to Touch 25 Million Lives Through Knowledge-series 'Good Health and Homeopathy'

/ -- Get 45 years of medical experience in 5 minutes



In an effort to educate, spread awareness and correct the plethora of medical misinformation available on the internet, Dr. Mukesh Batra, recipient and renowned Homeopath, will launch an interesting and starting 7th March, 2019. Each week, the series - 'Good and Homeopathy' will air every Thursday at 9 PM across Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube; and will tackle a different ailment that affects the lives of people in

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664189/Dr_Batra_s_Multi_Specialty_Homeopathy_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830812/Dr_Batras_Web_Series.jpg )With a wealth of experience carefully accumulated over 45 years in the field of medicine, Dr. Batra believes that the key to happiness is to lead a healthy life. He also believes that most ailments today are lifestyle related and can be easily remedied through self governance.

Speaking about the launch of the web-series, Dr. said, "I feel that providing people with the right information about preventive care is much more effective than tackling ailments later. Having treated over 1 million patients, we have always been committed to providing The is an extension of that commitment. We aim to reach over 25 million people in the next one year and enable them to lead a happy and healthy life. With each like and share, we are spreading the message of happiness. It will enable us to change a large number of lives across the nation."



The 12-part will provide information on the causes, symptoms, self help tips and suggested remedies for different ailments such as Hair fall, Skin care - Eczema, Acne, Fungal Infections, Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Depression, and PCOS, to name a few.

To stay healthy and happy, watch 'Good and Homeopathy' every Thursday at 9 PM; Click Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

About Dr Batra's



With around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With over 400 homeopathic doctors working across the globe and having treated around 1.5 million patients, the brand was recently recognised as 'India's Most Trusted Brand 2017' by the International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA. For more information, visit:

