CAB joint secretary Dalmiya bereaved

Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya Tuesday lost his mother Chandralekha, who passed away after prolonged illness, family sources confirmed.
Wife of former BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Chandralekha was 72 and is survived by son Avishek and daughter Baishali, a member of West Bengal legislative assembly.
"She was put on life support for the past few days and breathed her last at 9 am. She was suffering for over a month and was treated at three different hospitals in the city," family sources said.
She was last seen at the Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave Chapter II at Eden Gardens in November last year which was attended by former greats like Brian Lara, Carl Hoooper, Graeme Smith, Mohammed Azharuddin along with India opener Rohit Sharma.
