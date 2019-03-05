Rly cancels 25 trains, diverts seven over farmers protests in Punjab

-
At least 25 trains were cancelled and seven others diverted on Tuesday as protesting farmers blocked railway tracks in Punjab's Amritsar, a Northern Railways statement said.
The agitation has left scores of passengers moving to and from Amritsar stranded.
Two trains the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express and the New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-E-Punjab Express were short-terminated in Jalandhar City and Beas town respectively.
The trains which were cancelled include the New Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express, Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express, Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express and the Nangaldam-Amritsar Express.
Trains which have been diverted include the Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express,
Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express and the Amritsar-Sealdha Akal Takht Express.
The farmers are staging a protest to press for various demands, including the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.
