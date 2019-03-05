Rly cancels 25 trains, diverts seven over farmers protests in Punjab

At least 25 trains were cancelled and seven others diverted on Tuesday as protesting farmers blocked railway tracks in Punjab's Amritsar, a Northern Railways statement said.

The agitation has left scores of passengers moving to and from stranded.

Two trains the New Delhi- Shatabdi Express and the New Delhi- Shan-E- Express were short-terminated in and Beas town respectively.

The trains which were cancelled include the New Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express, Amritsar-Haridwar Express, Haridwar-Amritsar Express, Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express and

Trains which have been diverted include the Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express,



Amritsar-New Shatabdi Express and the Amritsar-Sealdha Akal Takht Express.

The farmers are staging a protest to press for various demands, including the implementation of the recommendations of the report.

