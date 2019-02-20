Dr Reddy's re-launches Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film in US mkt

Wednesday announced the re-launch of its and Sublingual Film in the US market after a favourable court ruling.

and Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone ( and naloxone) sublingual film, Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

The re-launch comes on the heels of a favorable ruling in a patent litigation by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

"We are pleased with the decision of the appellate court in Dr. Reddy's favour, vacating the preliminary injunction that had prevented Dr. Reddy's from continuing to market this important drug to the public," said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer,

"Dr. Reddy's is committed to providing affordable treatment options for and addiction. We look forward to helping patients and our communities in the who are impacted by the opioid epidemic.

