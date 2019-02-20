BJP MLA Chetan Kashyap decides not to take salary, allowances

BJP MLA Chetan Kashyap, one of the richest lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday announced in the assembly he would not draw salary and allowances and urged the to spend this amount on development works.

Kashyap made the announcement during the Zero Hour and said he was capable of bearing his expenses as MLA.

According to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Kashyap was the second richest MLA of the state with total assets worth Rs 204 crore.

Another BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, a businessman, tops the list with assets worth Rs 226 crore, as per the affidavit submitted during the November assembly elections.

Kashyap, elected for a second term from Ratlam, said he has decided not to draw any salary, allowances or pension entitled to an MLA from the state exchequer like his previous term.

He urged N P Prajapati to direct the department concerned not to withdraw his salary from the treasury.

Kashyap said he wants his salary and other perks to be spent on development works in the state.

On his request, Prajapati directed the department concerned to take action in this regard.

