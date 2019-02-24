Dreaded criminal held

A dreaded criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and wanted in 21 cases of murder and dacoity, was arrested near Defense Colony trisection, police said on Sunday.

of Police City Shlok Kumar said following a tip-off, and special task force unit of Noida arrested the criminal on Saturday at 10.30 pm.

He has been identified as Raj Kishore Baheliya alias Kala Pradhan native of district and was hiding in Deepak Vihar colony of Najafgarh

Police recovered five kg ganja, one country made pistol, six live cartridges and one motorcycle from his possession.

He has been sent to jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act, they said.

