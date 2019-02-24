Dreaded criminal held

A dreaded criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and wanted in 21 cases of murder and dacoity, was arrested near Defense Colony trisection, police said on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police City Shlok Kumar said following a tip-off, Sahibabad police and special task force unit of Noida arrested the criminal on Saturday at 10.30 pm.
He has been identified as Raj Kishore Baheliya alias Kala Pradhan native of Farukhabad district and was hiding in Deepak Vihar colony of Najafgarh Delhi.
Police recovered five kg ganja, one country made pistol, six live cartridges and one motorcycle from his possession.
He has been sent to jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
