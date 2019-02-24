C'garh boy killed in low-intensity blast in house garden

A 12-year-old boy was Sunday killed and three of his family members injured in an explosion in their garden in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

Jyotish Yadav was playing with his elder brother (17) in the vegetable garden, called 'baadi' in local parlance, outside their house in Deurgaon village under station limits when the explosion took place, an said.

"An unknown substance with which Jyotish was playing blew up causing serious injuries to his legs. Trilochan, uncle and cousin received minor wounds. Jyotish died of excessive bleeding in a nearby hospital," he said.

"Garden trash was burnt on Sunday morning. The low-intensity blast might have been caused by old batteries that were picked up by Jyotish from the charred debris," he said.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and forensic experts have checked the site, he said.

"Probe into the incident has not revealed anything suspicious. The area is Naxal-affected so we checked from this angle as well but nothing was found. The nature of the substance that exploded will be known in a day or two after forensic analysis," he said.

