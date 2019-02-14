Drinking water connection deposit slashed in Telangana to Re 1

In a bid to encourage more people to get tap connections in urban areas, the TRS government in Telangana Thursday drastically slashed the deposit amount to just Re one for the below poverty line families and to Rs 100 for others as against present Rs 6,000.

In all municipalities and municipal corporations, the BPL families would now be required to pay just one rupee as deposit for a tap connection and others Rs 100, an official release said.

Till now, an amount of Rs 6,000 was being collected towards deposit from all for obtaining a tap connection.

If the connection is to be taken inside the house, the deposit would be Rs 10,500, the release said.

People were not coming forward to take tap connections in view of the huge amount to be deposited, the release quoted K Chandrasekhar Rao as saying.

The government had decided to supply safe to every village and towns through Mission Bhagiratha and had made it a right of people to obtain tap water, he said.

"However, people are not coming forward to take connections in urban areas by depositing heavy amounts. There is a need to reduce this and make it a nominal amount, Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)