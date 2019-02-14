TRS working prez Rao assures help to ice gola man

TRS working K T Rama on Thursday promised help to a man who used to sell 'ice gola' outside the school where he studied.

assured to provide a house and monthly old-age pension to Syed Ali alias Chaush when the 70-year old met him here.

The TRS leader, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, turned nostalgic, recalling how he used to buy 'ice gola' from the former outside St.George Grammmar School 30 years ago, party sources said.

Responding to a tweet a fortnight ago about the intention of Ali to meet him, has said he would love to meet him.

Rao enquired Ali about his health and asked him what help can be done from his side, they said.

On learning about his poor financial condition, Rao assured him the assistance.

Ali was very touched by the gesture of Rao and said: "I have heard a lot about KTR (as is known) and never thought I would be able to meet him". He thanked Rao for assuring him help in old age.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)