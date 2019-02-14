Terrorists will pay for it: Ahir on attack on CRPF convoy

of State for Home Ahir said Thursday that the attack on CRPF jawans in was a cowardly act, and its perpetrators will pay for it.

Speaking to the media at Pandharkawda in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, Ahir condemned the attack and said, "CRPF jawans are bravely fighting militants there (in Kashmir), and knowing this, this cowardly attack was carried out (by terrorists).

"The people of this country will not forget the sacrifice of the jawans martyred in the attack....The government will not remain silent....we see it as a challenge and they (the perpetrators) will have to pay for it," the said.

"The jawans will avenge the death of their colleagues," he added.

The attack, claiming at least 39 lives, took place when over 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave, were travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles in Awantipora in south

