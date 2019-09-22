Unaccounted gold worth Rs 1.25 cr seized from 2 bizmen in

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Unaccounted gold ornaments weighing over 3.5 kg and worth Rs 1.25 crore was seized from two Mumbai-based businessmen here, police said on Sunday.

The duo was found moving suspiciously near Gulzar House on Saturday night, following which they were arrested by a police team, they said.

A search revealed that they were in possession of gold weighing about 3530 grams and net cash of Rs 3,69,500.

On questioning, the duo confessed that they were on their way to sell the gold but failed to produce any valid documents, police said adding the ornaments were seized.

A case was registered and investigation is underway, police said.

