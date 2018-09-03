Drop in bird count at Bhitarkanika park in Odisha

The number of migratory birds, which throng the belts of for annual nesting, has dropped this year, much to the worry of the forest officials.

Although the visit of local birds in large numbers re-established Bhitarkanika in district as one of the prominent heronries of the state, the number of monsoon visitors has plummeted this time, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rajnagar (wildlife) Forest Division, Prasanna Kumar Acharya.

"The annual headcount drive, conducted between August 23 and 30, also showed that the seasonal birds skipped Bagagahana heronry at the park, one of their preferred destinations, for Mathadia wetlands," he said.

Bagagahana played host to hardly a few hundreds of monsoon birds while the nearby Mathadia wetlands were abuzz with activities of the winged species, Acharya said.

"Lack of human interference, ideal climatic condition, cool breeze and the river system have always attracted the birds towards Bagagahana. The department is planning to entrust ornithologists with the task of studying the factors for their disinclination towards Bagagahana," the DFO stated.

Altogether 91,224 birds were counted at the newly found heronry in Mathadia, of which 39,780 were adults and 51,444 were chicks. Around 20,000 nests were spotted on 1,911 treetops, according to the latest census report.

Last year, 1,04,490 monsoon birds were sighted at the park, including 60,578 chicks. Around 22,000 nests were spotted atop 3,413 tall trees.

"The newly found birds' habitat at Mathadia is spread across around an acre in the dense forest of the national park. It is surrounded by water bodies that add to the scenic beauty of the place. There is in the area, crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and nullahs," the DFO added.

