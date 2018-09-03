Turmeric futures slip 1.29 pc on weak demand

Turmeric prices fell by 1.29 per cent to Rs 6,726 per in the futures trade today on account of easing demand from retailers and industrial buyers.

Besides, reports of improved sowing from growing areas of Tamil Nadu, and also influenced turmeric futures' prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for September declined by Rs 88, or 1.29 per cent, to Rs 6,726 per with an open interest of 9,670 lots.

Similarly, the spice for October lost Rs 78, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 6,790 per in 8,500 lots.

Market analysts said off-loading of positions by traders, triggered by fall in demand at the domestic spot market against adequate stocks position mainly exerted pressure on turmeric prices.

