Drug peddler held in J-K's Ganderbal

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said Thursday.

"Police arrested a drug peddler Wednesday following action against those involved in drug peddling in Ganderbal," a said.

The arrested person has been identified as Suhail Ahmed Tantray, he said, adding that 15 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, an opioid analgesic acting by blocking pain, were seized form his possession.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against Tantray in police station and further investigation is underway, the said.

