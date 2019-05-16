JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Simple device may help protect your online data, privacy

Sweet shop managing director held for cheating job aspirants
Business Standard

Dubai Crown Prince, his two brothers marry on same day

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

The Crown Prince of Dubai and two of his brothers - all sons of UAE Vice President and ruler of Dubai Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were married in a private religious ceremony here.

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, 36, was married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum on Wednesday, according to Dubai Media Office on Thursday.

On the same day, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, 35, married Sheikha Mariam bint Butti Al Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, 32, married Sheikha Midya bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum.

The brothers, who share the same mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma, signed an official marriage contract on Wednesday.

A wedding ceremony is expected to follow, local media reports said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 17:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements