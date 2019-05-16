JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong demands Modi's apology over Thakur's Godse remarks, says insulting martyrs in 'BJP DNA'

Pennar Industries gets NCLT nod to merge group companies
Business Standard

Shah Faesal condoles death of youth during protest in Srinagar

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) chief Shah Faesal Thursday condoled the death of a youth, who was injured during protests at Pattan area against the rape of a three-year-old girl, and appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The former IAS officer, while conveying his heartfelt condolences to the family of Arshad Hussain Dar, said the protests for getting justice for the rape victim could have been better handled and this loss of precious life and public property was avoidable.

Dar succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar late Wednesday night, the officials said.

Over 45 security personnel, including an officer, and seven civilians were injured in the clashes during protests at Pattan on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Monday, a police official had said.

Youths had pelted stones at security forces at several locations in Baramulla district in north Kashmir during the protest, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements