Ducati launches Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India priced at Rs 20 lakh

The motorcycle is designed to traverse continents, and hence, is equipped with top drawer components to enhance its off-road and touring capabilities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro | Photo: Twitter
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The motorcycle is designed to traverse continents, and hence, is equipped with top drawer components to enhance its off-road and touring capabilities, the company said in a statement.

"Occupying the sporty end of the adventure bike spectrum, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro marks an all-new chapter for true off-road enthusiasts and adventure tourers in India," Ducati India MD Sergi Canovas said.

Bookings for the model have commenced across all Ducati dealerships -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.
First Published: Tue, July 09 2019. 14:20 IST

