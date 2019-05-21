Dutch issue first 'green bond'

The said it was issuing its first "green bond" on Tuesday, becoming the first top-rated country to tap into a growing market for investments in environmental projects.

It is aiming to raise between four and six billion euros (USD 4.5 billion to USD 6.7 billion) up to July 2040, according to HSBC, one of the banks handling the operation, although the did not immediately give a figure.

The is the fifth country to issue environmentally friendly sovereign debt after fellow EU nations Poland, France, and

"The is today the first triple A country to issue a green bond," Dutch Minister said on Twitter, referring to its international rating.

The Dutch ministry added: "With green bonds we green expenditures and we stimulate the green capital market. A new step towards a greener and a greener Netherlands." Climate change and the are pressing issues for the Netherlands, where at least a third of the country lies below sea level. Analysts said the Netherlands' first green set a high bar for other countries because of its tough environmental standards.

"We are looking at this green with a very favourable eye, particularly because it is the first sovereign green bond with such strict conditions," said Bram Bos, a at

Hoekstra said earlier this year that these "dark green bonds" would only finance projects that meet specific criteria such as such as making a "substantial contribution to reducing CO2 emissions."



Green bonds -- where governments sell debt specifically earmarked for environmental projects -- launched a decade ago but the overall share of green instruments in global finance remains small.

They accounting for only $156.8 billion or two percent of the global bond market, according to

was the first country to enter the green bond market with a more modest 750-million-euro issue in December.

