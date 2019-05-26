Dutch PM congratulates Modi on poll victory

Dutch has congratulated his Indian counterpart Modi on his victory in election and expressed confidence in working together in a spirit of friendship and cooperation.

Rutte, in a letter sent to Modi on Friday, wished him success in the coming years.

He expressed confidence in working together with Modi in a spirit of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of people of and the Netherlands, a statement issued by the here said.

Prime Minister Rutte said that he greatly values the strong and wide-ranging partnership between and the which is based on long-standing historic ties between the two countries.

Rutte conveyed that he is looking forward to meet Prime Minister Modi next month in at the Summit, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)