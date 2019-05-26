Dutch PM congratulates Modi on poll victory

-
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his victory in election and expressed confidence in working together in a spirit of friendship and cooperation.
Prime Minister Rutte, in a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi on Friday, wished him success in the coming years.
He expressed confidence in working together with Modi in a spirit of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of people of India and the Netherlands, a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here said.
Prime Minister Rutte said that he greatly values the strong and wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands which is based on long-standing historic ties between the two countries.
Rutte conveyed that he is looking forward to meet Prime Minister Modi next month in Osaka at the G20 Summit, the statement added.
