Mahesh wins Sekisui Open squash

India's Mangaonkar triumphed for the second time in the Sekisui Open, a PSA Chllenger tour event, here.

In a final that highlighted the Indian's gritty display Saturday night, the top-seeded beat third seed Bernat Jaume of in four games 11-9, 3-11, 11-5, 11-5 to win his 8th PSA title.

is proving to be Mahesh's happy hunting ground. Three years back he had won it the first time.

The Spaniard gave little away in the final and after a close first game, which he lost, Bernat grabbed the second. But thereafter, steadied himself to work his way to glory. It took him to 48 minutes to finish the job.

