10 killed in gas leak in cargo ship in China

At least 10 people died and 19 others injured after leaked from a cargo ship's fire preventing system at Port in eastern China's city, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, when the ship owned by the was being repaired.

Ten people were killed in the accident, the local government said.

Nineteen people injured in the accident are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and their condition is stable, state-run agency reported on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation showed that leaked from the fire preventing system due to improper operation of crew members. Those responsible for the accident are under police custody.

