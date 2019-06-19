JUST IN
Dutch to put four on trial for murder over MH17: relatives

AFP  |  Nieuwegein (Netherlands) 

Dutch prosecutors are to charge four people with murder over the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine, with a trial due early next year, relatives of the victims said Wednesday.

"There is a court case on March 9 2020 against four people for murder," Silene Fredriksz, whose son and daughter-in-law were killed in the disaster, told reporters after family members were briefed on the charges.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 16:10 IST

