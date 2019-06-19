Man arrested for supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi

-
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi, police said Wednesday.
Mohammad Parvez, a resident of Jasola village, was arrested from south Delhi. Two country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from him, they said.
Police said Parvez was previously convicted in a murder case registered at Kalkaji police station.
He is being interrogated to trace the source of illegal weapons seized from him.
