Retired cop shot at, injured in Rohtak

A retired of the Police was shot at and injured by two unidentified persons in on Wednesday, an said.

The retired police officer, Hukam Singh, was attacked near Anaj Mandi, he said.

"The assailants fired two bullets at him. After the incident, was rushed to in Rohtak, where he is currently being treated," of Police Gorakhpal said over phone.

The culprits remain unidentified and a hunt is underway to nab them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)