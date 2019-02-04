Eastern Army Commander reviews security situation in Nagaland

The Lt Gen M M Naravane reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the security forces and in Nagaland, Defence sources said on Monday.

The Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command was a two-day official visit to since Sunday, Defence PRO Col C Konwer said here.

On his arrival in Kohima on Sunday, the called on the Chief Minister, and discussed the security situation in the state.

He also visited Headquarters of (North) and border locations of eastern to review the security situation and also interacted with troops of

Lt Gen Naravane complimented the Assam Rifles for carrying out a commendable job in efficiently managing the security situation in the state.

The PRO said the along with Commanding, Spear Corps, Lt Gen and IGAR (North) PC Nair on Monday interacted with some prominent members of civil society, students, civil administration officials, and ex-servicemen of the state.

