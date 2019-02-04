Eastern Army Commander reviews security situation in Nagaland

The Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen M M Naravane reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the security forces and Assam Rifles in Nagaland, Defence sources said on Monday.
The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command was a two-day official visit to Nagaland since Sunday, Defence PRO Col C Konwer said here.
On his arrival in Kohima on Sunday, the Eastern Army Commander called on the Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio and discussed the security situation in the state.
He also visited Headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and border locations of eastern Nagaland to review the security situation and also interacted with troops of Assam Rifles.
Lt Gen Naravane complimented the Assam Rifles for carrying out a commendable job in efficiently managing the security situation in the state.
The PRO said the Eastern Army Commander along with General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi and IGAR (North) Major General PC Nair on Monday interacted with some prominent members of Naga civil society, students, civil administration officials, Gaon Burahs and ex-servicemen of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU