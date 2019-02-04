TDSAT exempts RCom spectrum from levies, asks DoT to return Rs 2K cr

Telecom tribunal TDSAT has quashed a government decision to charge for additional spectrum allocated to and asked the to return Rs 2,000 crore to the company, the Anil Ambani-led firm said Monday.

"TDSAT held that any telecom operator's spectrum holdings of upto 5 in the band and upto 6.2 in the band were exempt from any OTSC levies. TDSAT hence set aside the levy of OTSC (one-time spectrum charge) on Rcom's said spectrum," said in a statement.

The Union cabinet in 2012 had decided that operators should pay for holding spectrum above 6.2 retrospectively, from July 2008 to January 1, 2013. For spectrum above 4.4MHz, they would have to pay for the remaining period of their licences starting January 1, 2013.

Similarly, the government had decided to charge for spectrum or radiowaves in 800 Mhz band beyond 2.5 megahertz.

"TDSAT also directed the DoT to return Reliance Communications' (BG) of Rs 2,000 crore, as per its earlier order passed on July 3, 2018," said.

The government in 2012 had raised demand for about Rs 24,000 crore for spectrum from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, BSNL, MTNL, and RCom but the order was challenged by telecom operators.

Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices, (SSTL), and at that time held spectrum beyond 2.5 Megahertz (Mhz) in a few telecom service areas. and later surrendered spectrum but SSTL and RCom liberalised it under protest to complete their merger.

RCom had liberalised spectrum for entering in trading and sharing agreements. too had to pay OTSC of around Rs 3,900 crore for completing merger with The DoT had also asked to furnish a combined of Rs 3,342 crore before taking merger on record.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)