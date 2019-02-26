EB's Jobby, Aizawl's Kareem suspended for ugly spats

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

East Bengal received a severe jolt when their striker Jobby Justin was on Tuesday handed interim suspension along with Aizawl FC's Kareem Omolaja for their ugly spats during Monday's I-League clash here.

The Red-and-Gold brigade's title aspiration virtually went up in smoke after their back-to-back draws against Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC, which also concluded their home stretch.

The interim suspension will last till March 3 when the AIFF disciplinary committee meets.

East Bengal's top-scorer will miss at least two matches -- against Real Kashmir and Minerva Punjab.

Jobby was found spitting on Kareem after an ugly second-half tackle, while the Nigerian was involved in a fight with East Bengal top defender Borja Gomez.

East Bengal are seven points behind leaders Chennai City FC with a match in hand.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019.

