NIA raids houses of separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in Kashmir

The on Tuesday carried out searches at premises of separatists, including Umer Farooq, in connection with a case related to funding to terror and separatists groups in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The NIA team, accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel, swooped at residences of some of the separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, Naseem Geelani, son of pro- separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and of Tehrek-e-Hurriyat Ashraf Sehrai, they said.

There was no word about the recoveries made from these residences during the day-long searches.

Besides these, the houses of Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, and were also raided.

Barring the and Sehrai, all other leaders were inside jail for quite some time now.

The NIA had questioned two maternal uncles of the Maulvi Manzoor and and his close aides last year. Both of them are retired senior government officers.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, including those who pelted stones on security forces, burnt down schools and damaged government establishments.

The case names Hafeez Saeed, Pakistan-based of Jamaat-ud Dawah, the front for banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

