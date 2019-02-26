Kim, Trump arrive in Hanoi ahead of nuclear summit

North Korean leader Un and US arrived in Tuesday, ahead of a second summit closely watched for concrete steps to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

After an initial historic meeting in in June that produced only a vague statement about denuclearisation, analysts say the second date must deliver more in the way of tangible progress.

The summit itself is shrouded in secrecy and there was still no official word even on the venue when Trump touched down in late Tuesday. The two were expected to have an informal dinner on Wednesday before more formal talks on Thursday.

Trump made no comment to reporters on his aircraft but had previously tweeted his hopes for a "very productive" meeting, reiterating that North



could enjoy economic riches if it gave up its nuclear weapons.

"With complete Denuclearization, North will rapidly become an Economic Powerhouse," tweeted Trump. "Without it, just more of the same."



" Kim will make a wise decision!" Relations between the two mercurial have undergone a dramatic turnaround, from flinging personal insults and threats of destruction to Trump declaring he had fallen "in love" with Kim through an exchange of letters.

But many North watchers dismissed the summit as political theatre that failed to produce a concrete roadmap to denuclearisation and stressed the meeting must deliver more.

"The window for diplomatic progress with will not remain open indefinitely. The second summit... must emphasise substance over pageantry," said from the

Even so, Trump appeared to lower US demands for in the run-up to the summit, repeatedly saying there was no rush to rid the North of its arsenal as long as missile and nuclear tests stopped.

"I don't want to rush anybody. I just don't want testing. As long as there's no testing, we're happy," Trump said at the weekend.

He also hinted more summits could follow the meeting, reducing expectations of a dramatic breakthrough in the Vietnamese capital.

In contrast to Trump's direct route to the summit, Kim embarked on a two-and-a-half day, 4,000 kilometre (2,500 mile) odyssey through by train.

He was greeted at the normally sleepy Vietnamese border early Tuesday by a of honour in pristine white uniforms, who presented arms as he strolled down the red carpet waving and grinning, surrounded by a phalanx of aides and security personnel.

Student Nguyen Thu Uyen who handed on his arrival said meeting the leader was her "most memorable" moment.

" Un is very friendly and especially attractive," she said, after Kim became the first North Korean leader to visit fellow one-party state since his grandfather Sung in 1964.

Kim was greeted in Hanoi by cheering crowds and after a few hours' rest at his hotel, made a 50-minute jaunt to the -- echoing the summit in Singapore, where he took in the sights on an unscheduled sortie.

Diplomatic progress since has stalled over the definition of denuclearisation, with Stephen Biegun, the for North Korea, admitting there was no "shared agreement" of what that means.

The has repeatedly demanded the North give up its nuclear arsenal in a final, fully verifiable way.

But sees denuclearisation more broadly, seeking an end to sanctions and what it sees as US threats -- usually taken to include the American military presence in South Korea, and sometimes in the wider region.

insists it has already taken major steps, by not testing ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons for more than a year, and blowing up the entrances to its

The North also wants increased security guarantees, which could come in the form of a declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War -- that culminated with an armistice instead of a full peace treaty -- or opening liaison offices.

Opening liaison offices would signal the first stage of normalising US-North Korean relations, said of the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, and would be an ideal "politically symbolic step" rather than prematurely agreeing to sanctions relief.

of the Center for said: "Nothing would be worse than for either side to come out of the meeting as if it was a waste of time.

