JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jallikattu held across TN, many bull tamers injured

Looking things positively will make world better: SC advice to Prashant Bhushan
Business Standard

EC directs probe into 'fake news' of LS polls schedule

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media.

The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, official sources said here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements