EC directs probe into 'fake news' of LS polls schedule

The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media.
The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, official sources said here.
