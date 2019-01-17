Commemorative coins released to mark MGR birth anniversary

Two commemorative coins in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 5 were released Thursday to mark the 102nd birth anniversary of late and ruling founder M G which was celebrated across the state.

K Palaniswami and Deputy O Panneerselvam released the coins at a function here while floral tributes were paid to the late matinee idol-turned politician Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

As part of birth anniversary celebrations, a 66 feet wide and 52 feet tall "Dr MGR Centenary Arch", constructed across the arterial Kamarajar road, off the famous here, was also unveiled.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who are the co-cordinator and cordinator of the AIADMK, along with ministerial colleagues and other senior party leaders garlanded statues of MGR and his protege J at the party headquarters in the city where hundreds of party cadres also gathered.

were distributed on the occasion.

The commemorative coins were released at a function in the Dr MGR Medical University complex.

The coins bear the portrait of at the centre along with the inscription 'DR M G Birth Centenary' on the lower periphery.

Accepting a request by the state government, the Centre had last year published the gazette notification for the issue of the coins.

In neighbouring Puducherry, M Kandasamy led the Union Territory in paying floral tributes to MGR.

Legislators of the ruling also offered tributes.

workers led by Puducherry P Purushothaman and party MLAs A Anbalagan, A Baskar and Vayyapuri Manikandan paid floral tributes at a statue of MGR at the party headquarters.

The day was as usual marked by portraits of MGR decorated with flowers being kept at street corners and songs from his movies played at several places in and Puducherry.

MGR broke away from in 1972 following differences with the then late and floated the He captured power in 1977 and ruled the state for ten years without a break till his death.

Three-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MGR was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1988.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)