Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) and (71) had the best scores among the Indian golfers on a truncated opening day before tropical storms halted play at the SMBC Open here Thursday.

Arjun Atwal, who won in way back in 2002, was three-under through 11 holes and will be among the 78 players who will come back in the morning to complete the first round.

Rahil Gangjee, Om Prakash Chouhan and Khalin Joshi had a rough day and ended five-over 76 in the first round of the season-opening event of and Tour Organisation (JGTO).

Jeev Milkha Singh, a winner in the event in 2008, was five-over through 11 holes. Chikkarangappa had played six holes and was even par, while Viraj Madappa was one-over through eight.

Chinese Taipei's carded a five-under-par 66 to snatch the first round clubhouse lead on Thursday.

Japanese pair of Yuta Ikeda and Yoshinori and Philippines' also had a round to remember when he returned with a 67 to trial Hung by one shot at the USD 1 million event.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, who is making his debut at the SMBC Open, was pleased to have completed his round before tropical storms halted play at the season-opening event of and Tour Organisation (JGTO).

The Englishman signed for a 68 which was matched by Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Malaysia's

Play was first suspended at 2.08pm (local time). It resumed at 5.30pm before being suspended again due to fading light at 7.10pm. 78 players will resume their first round at 7.30am on Friday morning with the second round scheduled to start at 9.40am.

The 2017 Masters winner of together with Japan's returned with matching 69s to remain three shots back of Hung.

