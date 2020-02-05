Delhi elections 2020: EC again bans BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi elections 2020
The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his "terrorist" remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm on Wednesday.

This means, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further. Campaigning ends at 5 pm on Thursday.
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 18:50 IST

