Delhi elections: Survey says Sisodia, Kejriwal among top favourite 5 MLAs

With his ambitious 'Mohalla clinic' model to provide better health services in every area of the national capital and improving classrooms in government schools, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener has impressed the people of the city ahead of the Assembly polls with 71 per cent happy with his performance, a NETA App Survey report claimed on Monday.

According to the survey findings, Kejriwal despite falling behind his Deputy and two other party MLAs, has impressed the people with his performance in education and development.

The Neta App leader ratings for Delhi's sitting MLAs, released ahead of Assembly polls for the 70-member House on February 8, said that Kejriwal, who represents the New Delhi constituency, has scored 3.5 out of 5.

The Neta App ratings of the AAP MLAs is based on the feedback of 650,000 respondents that has been carried out over the last two years.

Ratings on the Neta App reflected that the Chief Minister has been able to strike the right chord with the voters making 71 per cent happy with his performance.

The ratings also highlighted that Kejriwal has been appreciated for his work in areas like education and development.

After coming to power in 2015, Kejriwal launched Mohalla clinics as part of the state government's affordable health initiative. The initiative has helped in providing health facilities at people's doorstep, making it more accessible.

The Delhi government could open 301 clinics since it came to power in 2015. It also was able to transform government schools which few thought was possible.

After coming to power in 2015, AAP made a pledge to bring about far-reaching changes in the education sector. And that change is visible in the nearly 1,000 government schools in the city as the classrooms are cleaner with colourful walls and comfortable benches. Many senior classes boast of projectors, smart boards and air-conditioned labs besides indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

While some schools have lifts and swimming pools -- a luxury lacking in many private schools.

While the AAP has projected the turnaround in Delhi government schools as a major achievement, the opposition BJP has been critical of its performance and recently released videos showed some schools in a shabby condition.

The Neta App survey also pointed out that the Chief Minister's efforts towards controlling pollution and bad condition of roads in Delhi did not go well with voters.

The national capital has faced a serious problem of smog during winter for the last few years, with the Supreme Court also comparing the condition of Delhi's air to a "gas chamber".

The Delhi government had brought the Odd-Even vehicle rationalising scheme thrice to curb air pollution and Kejriwal through advertisements claimed that levels of PM 2.5 (or particulate matters equal to or smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter) reduced to an average of 115 between 2016 and 2018 from an average of 154 between 2012 and 2014, which amounted to a 25 per cent reduction.

The BJP and the Congress had slammed the AAP for the "misleading advertisements" by the Delhi government.

In the run up to Assembly polls, the AAP is facing a determined assault from the BJP over the city government's handling of key issues like power, water, health care, education and e-services.