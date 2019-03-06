EC to hold fresh round of discussions with MHA team on JK polls

The (EC) would call Union and other top officials the for consultation -- second time in less than a month -- to firm up its view on whether to hold Assembly elections and polls in simultaneously, officials said.

The meeting, to be held within a day or two, bears significance as the MHA as well as the administration have already conveyed to the poll panel the difficulties in holding simultaneous elections while almost all political parties in the state batted for holding the two polls together.

"The EC will have a meeting with the Union and other officers of the MHA within a day or two to firm up its view on assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir," an said.

Gauba and his team had a meeting with the EC on February 18 when they conveyed the difficulties in holding the assembly polls and elections in simultaneously due to the prevailing security situation in the state.

During the meeting, the MHA team apprised the EC about the ground realities in the state, strength of central forces currently deployed and the additional forces which could be made available for election duties.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, which is under the President's rule, has also apprised the poll body about the security situation in the state and the constraint in holding assembly and polls together.

The EC is expected to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections in the next few days. Assembly polls are expected to be held with Lok Sabha elections simultaneously in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, another said.

The Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 19, 2018 after the state plunged into a political crisis when the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government was reduced to minority following withdrawal of support by the 25- member BJP in the state. The assembly had been kept under the suspended then.

However, the on November 21 dissolved the 87-member state assembly after the PDP, supported by the and arch rivals National Conference, tried to stake claim to form the government.

The had cited "extensive horse-trading", the "impossibility" of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with "opposing political ideologies" and "serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of majority" as the reasons behind the decision.

When the governor's rule expired on December 19, 2018, President's rule was imposed in the state as under the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no provision for extension of governor's rule.

