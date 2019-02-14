Union Home Secy cuts short Bhutan visit, rushing back to Delhi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Bhutan on Thursday on an official trip, is rushing back to Delhi after cutting short his visit in view of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Gauba had reached Thimpu this morning for a Home Secretary-level dialogue with his Bhutanese counterpart.

He spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after the terror attack.

"In view of the terror attack in Pulwama, the home secretary is rushing back to Delhi," a home ministry official said.

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 20:05 IST

