Eco-tourism project PIL politically motivated: Goa CM's son

Manohar Parrikar's son Abhijat Tuesday told the that a PIL accusing him of destroying forest area for his eco-tourism project was "politically motivated".

The public interest litigation, filed by local residents and Prakash Bhagat, alleges rampant destruction of forest, especially in the notified eco-sensitive zone adjoining the in Netravali village in Sanguem taluka, by the Hideaway Hospitality, a company owned by Abhijat.

The matter came up for hearing Tuesday before the bench of the A division bench comprising Justices R D Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan heard the case.

"I say that the present PIL is a politically-motivated petition and has been filed on the eve of elections to get political mileage in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The petition smacks of malice," Abhijat said in his submission to court.

The younger son of the said the details of the PIL were "publicly announced" at a press conference in Panaji which was attended by top leaders.

He told the court that he had all valid permissions for the project and claimed that petitioner was part of the committee which gave the approvals.

He told the court that the petitioner had criminal cases against him and it appeared that he wanted these withdrawn in return for not pursuing the present petition.

The next hearing has been fixed for April 22.

