ED moves Delhi court, wants Deepak Talwar's son declared fugitive offender

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement directorate

The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court Wednesday seeking to declare Aditya Talwar, son of lobbyist Deepak Talwar, a fugitive offender in the case related to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India.

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aditya after it took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.

Deepak Talwar is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had earlier said that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 14:41 IST

