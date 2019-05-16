Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th birthday

The Tower has celebrated its birthday in Paris, with with a light show at the famed monument.

Built for the 1889 World's Fair, the tower - which soars to 324 metres in height and weighs 7,300 tonnes - still attracts nearly seven million visitors every year.

Despite calls for its demolition in the years after the exhibition, it soon became the most iconic feature on the skyline and is France's most visited monument.

"The Tower is a must," said Laurie, a tourist from

Christophe Girard, overseeing cultural affairs at said the recent fire at - which destroyed its spire and most of its roof - had awakened people to "the importance of our heritage", and that it "can disappear or be damaged".

The tower was the tallest structure in the world for 41 years until the construction of the Building in in 1930.

A section of stairs from the tower sold for almost 170,000 euros last year.

