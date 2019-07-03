JUST IN
Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray dogs

Press Trust of India  |  Leh 

Popular tourist destination Leh in Jammu and Kashmir has got a mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray dogs.

Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa inaugurated the clinic under the Ladakh Feral Dog Initiative (LFDI).

Leh attracts a large number of foreign and domestic tourists.

Lavasa called for intensifying the ongoing project of stray dog sterilisation.

Animal Husbandry Department official Mohd. Iqbal said the mobile clinic will cater to Leh city and its neighbouring areas.

He said the mobile clinic will help expedite the sterilisation drive.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 13:25 IST

