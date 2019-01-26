Eight more die due to swine flu in Rajasthan, death toll 70

With eight more persons succumbing to H1N1 virus in two days, the death toll due to swine flu in has risen to 70, an said here on Saturday.

Five persons died on Friday and three died on Saturday, according to the of the state medical and department here.

The total number of deaths in swine flu cases has risen to 70, he said.

As many as 1,787 people have tested positive for the virus from January 1 to 26 in the state, the said.

