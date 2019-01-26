Collegians clash during R-day function in MP's Rajgarh

A clash broke out Saturday between two groups of collegians during a function in town in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

Students from both groups smashed chairs kept at the venue and also engaged in fisticuffs, police station in charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi said.

A large contingent of police personnel was rushed to spot and the situation was brought under control, he informed.

District Collector Nidhi Nivedita has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the jurisdiction of police station, he added.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of more than four people at any public place in the limits in which it is imposed.

The cause of the group clash was being ascertained, an said.

