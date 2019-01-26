Veteran Akali leader Dalip Singh Pandhi passes away

-
Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Dalip Singh Pandhi died here on Saturday after a brief illness, his family said.
He was 82 and is survived by his daughter.
Pandhi was a former member of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes. He had been a legislator from Amloh seat.
His last rites were performed with full state honours.
Mourning the demise of the SAD leader, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in his condolence message, described Pandhi as a grassroots leader, who worked relentlessly throughout his life for uplifting the downtrodden.
His remarkable contribution to safeguard the interests of the oppressed sections of the society would be ever remembered by one and all, the chief minister said.
The SAD also condoled the death of Pandhi.
