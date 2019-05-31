Elderly woman dies in car-truck collision in Jaipur

A 75-year-old woman died and four others were injured after their car collided with a truck in rural area on Friday, police said.

The five passengers were travelling to Gurgaon after attending a wedding in Kota when the incident occurred near the Kalyanpura flyover, station incharge Zaheer Abbas said.

The deceased has been identified as Four others, including Devi's son who is an in the police, were injured, Abbas said.

Two persons are critically injured and have been referred to Jaipur, while the others were discharged after primary treatment, the said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the based on the CCTV footage, Abbas said, adding that a case was yet to be registered.

